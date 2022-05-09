Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -9.1% pre-market following news that four employees were killed in an infrastructure maintenance-related incident at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa.

The gold producer said the affected part of the mine is closed pending investigations.

Kusasalethu is one of three mines Harmony (HMY) had marked for early closure, since they were aging operations and unlikely to sustain economic mining for much longer.

