A considerable amount of hype has surrounded Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) new Arc graphics card series, but the long-awaited competitor to offerings from Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) may be delayed again, according to media reports.

German outlet Igor's Lab, citing "various sources," noted that the graphics card, which were initially set to be released last year, are now slated for release in August 2022, pushed back from earlier in the summer.

The news outlet added that the delays are related to software issues, with the driver at the heart of the problems.

Intel (INTC) shares were down nearly 2% to $43.46 in premarket trading on Monday. Year-to-date, Intel (INTC) shares have fallen nearly 17%.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel (INTC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Several analysts, including investment firm Truist analyst William Stein, have praised Intel's (INTC) Arc desktop GPUs, with Stein calling it a "step in the right direction," but the GPU market has long been dominated by offerings from Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD).

In March, Nvidia (NVDA) unveiled the new Hopper line of GPUs, starting with the H100, which has 80 billion transistors and technically surpasses the Nvidia (NVDA) Ampere architecture, launched in 2020.

Pricing for the Arc series of GPUs is not known at this time, but Intel (INTC) may go after the low-end of the market.

Last month, Intel (INTC) forecast second-quarter revenue to come in slightly below analysts' estimates, and suggested that weakness in the PC market may be on the horizon.