PostNL N.V. GAAP EPS of €0.274, revenue of €962M; updates FY22 guidance

May 09, 2022 7:29 AM ETPostNL N.V. (TNTFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • PostNL N.V. press release (OTCPK:TNTFF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.274.
  • Revenue of €962M (+19.4% Y/Y).
  • "We now expect 2022 to be more challenging with costs rising more than anticipated and less visibility on volumes. As a consequence, we are adjusting our FY 2022 outlook for normalised EBIT to €170 million - €210 million. At the same time, we are continuing our strict approach to working capital management while adjusting capex to align with lower volume projections. As a result, we confirm our FY 2022 outlook for free cash flow at €110 million - €140 million."
