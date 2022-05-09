Tyson Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $2.29 beats by $0.41, revenue of $13.12B beats by $280M
May 09, 2022 7:34 AM ET
- Tyson Foods press release (NYSE:TSN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.29 beats by $0.41.
- Revenue of $13.12B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- Shares +0.8% PM.
- For FY2022, the United States Department of Agriculture indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should be relatively flat compared to fiscal 2021 levels.
- "We are targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and more than $400 million in fiscal 2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline. We are currently on track to achieve our planned productivity savings for fiscal 2022."
- FY2022 Outlook: Sales: $52B to $54B vs. consensus of $51.76B ; capital expenditures of approximately $2B; net interest expense to approximate $360M; adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23%.
- "We expect total liquidity, which was approximately $3.4B at April 2, 2022, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1B."