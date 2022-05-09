Tyson Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $2.29 beats by $0.41, revenue of $13.12B beats by $280M

May 09, 2022 7:34 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Tyson Foods press release (NYSE:TSN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.29 beats by $0.41.
  • Revenue of $13.12B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • Shares +0.8% PM.
  • For FY2022, the United States Department of Agriculture indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should be relatively flat compared to fiscal 2021 levels.
  • "We are targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and more than $400 million in fiscal 2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline. We are currently on track to achieve our planned productivity savings for fiscal 2022."
  • FY2022 Outlook: Sales: $52B to $54B vs. consensus of $51.76B ; capital expenditures of approximately $2B; net interest expense to approximate $360M; adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23%.
  • "We expect total liquidity, which was approximately $3.4B at April 2, 2022, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1B."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.