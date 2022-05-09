First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) said Sunday its board approved a $1.25B expansion of its Kansanshi mine in Zambia, one of Africa's biggest copper mines, after the new government committed to ensure a more predictable investment climate, Bloomberg reports.

The investment will extend the life of Kansanshi until the 2040s and increase copper production by ~25% to 250K metric tons/year for the remaining life-of-mine to 2044.

First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) also said it approved the development of a new nickel project, which is expected to cost about $100M.

The miner said two years ago that it would not proceed with the Kansanshi expansion until a new mineral royalty was made deductible from other corporate taxes, a change which became effective in January.

First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.