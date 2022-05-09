BellRing Brands is a top pick at Mizuho after powerhouse quarter

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was added to the list of top stock picks at Mizuho Securities on Monday following a strong earnings report last week.

The food stock was called one of the rare positive stories for investors in recent weeks by analyst John Baumgartner and team. added the stock to Mizuho’s top picks, saying that the parent company of PowerBar and other protein products has fundamental upside.

"FQ2 provided surprising visibility and confirmed capacity expansion on track. We believe it places a floor under numbers, sentiment, and valuation."

Those results are not considered to be a flash in the plan and more upside is seen for BellRing Brands (BRBR) even though shares already soared 17% on Friday.

"We are also increasingly bullish FY23 only marks the start of multi-year revenue upside as underappreciated innovation and distribution accelerate and address adjacent categories and retail channels," advised Baumgartner and team.

Mizuho raised its price target on BellRing to $33.

Shares of BellRing Brands (BRBR) rose 1.72% on Monday to $24.84 vs. the 52-week trading range of $20.36 to $34.19.