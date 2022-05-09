MarketWise reports Q1 results
May 09, 2022 7:37 AM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MarketWise press release (NASDAQ:MKTW): Q1 net income of $23M.
- Revenue of $136.8M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.83M.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $125.74M
- Billings decreased by $15.4 million, or 10%, to $136.0 million for first quarter 2022 as compared to $151.4 million for fourth quarter 2021.
- Total Paid Subscribers decreased by 63 thousand, or 6.5%, to 909 thousand as of March 31, 2022 as compared to 972 thousand as of December 31, 2021.
- Free Subscribers increased by 0.8 million, or 6.0%, to 14.5 million as of March 31, 2022 as compared to 13.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
- The company did not provide guidance as discussed during Q4 earnings call.