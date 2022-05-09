Surface Oncology GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.38, revenue of $30M beats by $17.42M
May 09, 2022 7:38 AM ETSurface Oncology, Inc. (SURF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Surface Oncology press release (NASDAQ:SURF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $30M (+1740.5% Y/Y) beats by $17.42M.
- “The first quarter of 2022 marked the beginning of a data-rich year for Surface, starting with the presentation of preclinical and translational SRF388 data at AACR in April,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer. “We are actively developing two novel antibodies in Phase 2 studies, SRF388 and SRF617, and our runway now provides us with 12 months of cash beyond data readouts for up to six different indications and combination studies across the programs. We look forward to presenting our next update on SRF388, the only antibody targeting IL-27 in the clinic, at ASCO, and we remain on track to share new clinical data for SRF617 in the second half of this year.”