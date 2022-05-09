Azul Non-GAAP EPADR of -$1.14 misses by $0.03, revenue of R$3.19B
May 09, 2022 7:40 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Azul press release (NYSE:AZUL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADR of -$1.14 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of R$3.19B (+74.3% Y/Y).
- For the second quarter of 2022, we expect to achieve an all-time record operating revenue and RASK for any quarter in our history. This is even more remarkable given the second quarter is seasonally our weakest.
- "In 2022 we expect our capacity to grow approximately 10% vs. 2019 and remain confident of an expected EBITDA for the 2022 year of around R$4.0 billion excluding non-recurrent items. Considering our capacity growth strategy, we believe that we will enter 2023 with our operations fully recovered. Combined with the continued revenue growth, our cost-cutting initiatives, and a rational competitive environment, we expect to generate EBITDA of at least R$5.5 billion in 2023."