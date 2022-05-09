Energizer (NYSE:ENR) shares hopped higher after posting top and bottom line beats for the fiscal second quarter alongside rosy revenue forecasts for the full year.

The St. Louis-based battery manufacturer reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, nine cents above Wall Street estimates, while $685.4 million in revenue came in $30.02 million above expectations. The company credited a 5% increase in battery and auto care prices as pivotal to producing the positive results in the quarter.

"Our top-line performance exceeded expectations driven by successful pricing execution across our brands and strong organic growth in our auto care business," CEO Mark LaVigne said. "Through pricing actions and improved supply chain performance, we continue to offset inflationary cost pressures and improve speed to market.”

As a result, LaVigne raised the company’s outlook for top-line growth to reflect low single digit growth for the fiscal year while reaffirming EPS guidance. Adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.30 was noted as in line with a consensus of $3.17.

Shares gained 2.3% in pre-market hours.

To be sure, margin pressure was noted as a persistent problem for the company even as price hikes are pushed through to consumers. The release noted that adjusted gross margins fell 560 basis points from 2021 due to higher transportation, material, and labor costs.

“Our business is vulnerable to the availability of raw materials, our ability to forecast customer demand and our ability to manage production capacity,” the company’s quarterly print noted in laying out risk factors to forthcoming results. “Changes in production costs, including raw material prices, freight and labor, could erode our profit margins and negatively impact operating results, and reactions to our pricing actions.”

