DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares fell on Monday even after investment firm Credit Suisse upgraded the satellite internet provider, noting its shares are "too cheap" at current levels.

Analyst Douglas Mitchelson upgraded DISH Network (DISH) to outperform from neutral, while maintaining the per-share price target of $45, noting that even with competition, increased risk from the economy and the fact that Dish is now a "2023 story," the stock is still too cheap.

"...[W]e think the opportunity to invest in DISH’s greenfield Cloud O-RAN 5G wireless network, backed by more sub-6 GHz spectrum than market leader Verizon had been using until just recently, at an equity value equal to half a year of AT&T [capital expenditures] or one-fifth of the cost for Verizon to buy & build C-Band, is too good for investors to pass up," Mitchelson wrote in a note to clients.

DISH Network (DISH) shares fell more than 3.5% to $21.40 in premarket trading on Monday.

In addition, Mitchelson noted that Dish (DISH) does not have the scale its competitors do and the lack of capital could hamper execution, though the network could be built using the company's own funds, as the recent spectrum acquisitions totaling $7.3 billion suggest management is "highly confident" about its plans.

Other risks include a recession, which could hurt the company's cost of capital and valuation, while Dish (DISH) is likely unable to sell to AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS), which provides less support for the value of its assets, hence the need to show revenue growth.

However, since Dish (DISH) is scaling its 5G Cloud O-RAN network on its own, though it does have help from AT&T (T) and T-Mobile's (TMUS) mobile virtual network operators behind, it could be competitive.

Secondly, with the next-generation of phones, including Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 14, not expected until the late third-quarter, it's likely that any significant scale in subscribers is pushed until 2023, or at the least the fourth-quarter.

"While investors are waiting for DISH to put marketing muscle behind its nationwide average 145MHz of sub-6 GHz spectrum, potential catalysts include: (a) any favorable settlement of the FCC’s DISH designated entity process; (b) any early, material enterprise wins; (c) deeper strategic partnerships/alignments; or (d) M&A, whether the often-anticipated DirecTV merger or a DISH privatization given its discounted value," Mitchelson explained.

Last week, DISH Network (DISH) shares tumbled after its first-quarter earnings missed on nearly all measures, falling short on revenue and profit expectations and sporting disappointing subscriber numbers.