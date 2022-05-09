Toyota seen posting higher FY profit amid strengthening demand
May 09, 2022 7:59 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is all set to report a higher profit for the year ahead in its FQ4 results scheduled this week on May 11.
- This is mainly led by solid demand and a weaker yen, despite commodities costs and supply chain worries pressurizing the global auto industry.
- The company is seen posting a 11% growth in operating profit to ¥3.36T (or $25.7B) for the full year, based on a poll of 25 analysts by Refinitiv.
- Quick look at financial outlook highlights:
- In its FQ3 earnings release, Toyota estimated sales revenues of ¥29.5T vs. prior ¥30T, operating income of ¥2.8T (unchanged from prior), net income of ¥2.49T (unchanged from prior).
- Toyota Motor North America recently reported a drop of 23.5% Y/Y in March U.S. vehicle sales wherein Toyota division sales declined 22.6% while SUV sales saw a 18.6% drop.