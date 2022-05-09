Minim partners in retail segment to expand Motorola's in-store presence
May 09, 2022 8:03 AM ETMinim, Inc. (MINM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) has announced its partnership on Monday with retail management group based in Bentonville - Best In Class Suppliers.
- The move is aimed at expanding the presence of Minim's Motorola networking hardware to home products retail locations across the US, report.
- This partnership marks the company's third partnership this year following Minim’s recent retail partnerships with USI Sales in the office retail segment, and Summit Growth Partners in the home improvement segment.
