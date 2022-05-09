Lincoln Educational Services GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.07, revenue of $82.55M beats by $0.52M

May 09, 2022 8:04 AM ETLincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lincoln Educational Services press release (NASDAQ:LINC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $82.55M (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.52M.
  • Average student population up 4.4%, driven by the higher beginning population of approximately 740 more students at the start of 2022 than in 2021. In addition, average revenue per student rose 1.3% over the prior year contributing to the revenue growth.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $350M to $365M vs. consensus of $355.56M; Student start growth in the range of 5% to 10%; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35M to $40M; Net income in the range of $17M to $22M; Capital expenditures in the range of $7M to $9M.
