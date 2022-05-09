SPY, QQQ, & DIA sell-off as volatility levels rise

Exchange traded funds tracking the major U.S. equity indices are starting the week off on their back foot, dropping in the wake of ongoing selling pressure on Wall Street. The move comes as market volatility levels increase, with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) jumping above the 34 handle.

As fear and uncertainty rise around the looming threats of a recession, increased inflation and continuing conflict in Ukraine, benchmark funds like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) have each dropped in pre-market trading.

Continuing their downward momentum from last week, SPY, QQQ, and DIA each find themselves trading in negative territory to start the week. Premarket price action: SPY -1.6%, QQQ -2.1%, and DIA -1.3%.

Moreover, SPY, QQQ and DIA, with a combined $565.79B assets under management, are also each down double digits on the year. Over the course of 2022, SPY is -13.9%, QQQ -23%, and DIA is -10%.

At the same time, volatility has marched higher, leading to an advance in ETFs and ETNs tied to that market force. Four funds that have driven up in price are the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (VXX), ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY), ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY), and the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX).

Daily price action: VXX +5%, VIXY +5.1%, and UVXY +7.7%, and UVIX +10.2%.

Investor flows into both conventional funds and ETFs tell the story about how market participants feel about the overall state of the stock market. For the fourth week in five, investors watched fund assets exit the door as investors look for safety.