Ballard Power Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.03, revenue of $21M misses by $3.88M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 09, 2022 8:06 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Ballard Power Systems press release (NASDAQ:BLDP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $21M (+19.3% Y/Y) misses by $3.88M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$27.5M, compared to -$14.0M in Q1 2021, primarily a result of the decrease in gross margin and increase in Cash Operating Costs.
  • Ballard received approximately $27.8 million of new orders in Q1, and delivered orders valued at $21.0 million, resulting in an Order Backlog of approximately $99.8 million at end-Q1.
  • The 12-month Order Book was $65.8 million at end-Q1, a decrease of $1.6 million from the end of Q4 2021.
  • Ballard's 2022 outlook remains in line with previously stated 2022 guidance of total operating expense between$140 - $160 million and capital expenditure between $40 - $60 million.
