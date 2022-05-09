Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) reported results from a mid-stage study of its oral drug alvelestat to treat a lung condition.

The phase 2 trial, dubbed ASTRAEUS, evaluated two different doses of alvelestat (high or low dose) or placebo in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated emphysema. A total of 98 patients were dosed in the trial.

AATD is is a genetic disorder characterized by low levels of a protein called alpha-1 antitrypsin, which can cause emphysema, a lung condition that causes shortness of breath. In this disorder, air sacs in the lungs are damaged.

The company said that at the high dose, alvelestat showed statistically significant changes versus placebo in all three primary biomarker endpoints.

"We look forward to analyzing the additional data on the secondary and exploratory endpoints and to engaging with the regulators on the design of a pivotal study," said Mereo CEO Denise Scots-Knight.

Mereo said that statistically significant inhibition of blood neutrophil elastase activity of up to 90% in patients receiving both high and low dose alvelestat group throughout the 12-week treatment period.

Neutrophil elastase is an enzyme that is released from neutrophils (type of white blood cells) during inflammation, such as damage to lungs.

The company noted statistically significant reductions in the biomarkers Aα-val360 and desmosine ( a type of amino acid) at the high dose showing impact of alvelestat on the pathogenic pathway of AATD-lung disease.

Mereo said no safety signals were associated with the drug.

In December 2021, the company had reported positive data from a phase 1b/2 trial of alvelestat in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 respiratory disease.

MREO +4.81% to $0.61 premarket May 9