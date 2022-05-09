Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares ticked lower in the pre-market Monday after the generic drugmaker missed Street forecasts with its 1Q 2022 financials as revenue from its key business segments dropped from the previous year.

Total net sales fell ~5% YoY to $4.2B following double-digit percentage growth rates recorded in each of the past three quarters after Pfizer (PFE) spinoff Upjohn combined with generics drugmaker Mylan to form Viatris (VTRS) in Nov. 2020.

Net sales from Generics and Brands segments dropped ~8% YoY and ~6% YoY to ~$1.2B and ~$2.6B, respectively while net sales from Developed Markets and Emerging Markets contracted ~4% YoY and ~7% YoY to ~$2.5B and $705.2M, respectively.

However, the company swung to GAAP earnings of $399.2M from $1.0B net loss in the prior-year quarter as gross margin rose to ~42% from ~25% in 1Q 2021.

Even after increasing the quarterly dividend by 9% and paying back $840M worth of debt Viatris (VTRS) said it remained on track to retire nearly $2B of debt as the company reported ~$1.1B of free cash flow for the quarter.

Viatris (VTRS) reiterated its previously issued guidance for 2022 including $17.0B-17.5B in revenue and $2.5B-2.9B in free cash flow.

“We are making good progress on our reshaping initiatives to unlock value, free up capital, and generate substantial cash flows to position the company as a high-value global business for the long term," Chief Executive Michael Goettler said ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

As previously announced, Viatris (VTRS) targets 2H 2022 to close its deal with India’s Biocon Biologics to sell its biosimilar assets.