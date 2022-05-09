Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) raised its full-year sales forecast as meat demand remains resilient to inflation.

Shares of the Springdale, Arkansas-based protein purveyor gained 2.74% in pre-market trading after a positive second quarter print on Monday morning.

The company now expects $52 billion to $54 billion in net sales for the full year, up from the prior range of $49 billion to $51 billion. The bullish forecast for the year adds to big beats on top and bottom line estimates for the second quarter. Earnings per share ticked in at $2.29, well above the Wall Street consensus set at $1.88 while sales of $13.12 billion was $280 million above expectations.

“Although we continue to see inflationary pressures across the supply chain, we are working to drive costs down by continuing to increase our efficiency, productivity, and bringing more capacity on line,” CEO Donnie King said. “This is all part of our strategy to win with customers and consumers, win with team members and win with excellence in execution.”

Total prices increased 17.6% year over year, proving critical to protecting the company’s bottom line. Even amid the significant price hikes, that included a 23.8% jump in beef prices, demand was apparently not softened for Tyson’s (TSN) products. Sales for the first six months of the company’s fiscal year jumped over $4.2 billion from the prior year period.

Moving forward, management indicated cost savings programs will abet continued margin improvement amid inflationary pressures and persistent supply chain problems.

“We launched a new productivity program, which is designed to drive a better, faster and more agile organization that is supported by a culture of continuous improvement and faster decision making,” a quarterly press release read. “We are targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and more than $400 million in fiscal 2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline.”

Elsewhere, the company cut its debt by $1 billion in the second quarter.

