ServiceSource rallies on acquisition by Concentrix in all-cash transaction worth $131M

May 09, 2022 8:13 AM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC), SREVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Arrow formed by two merging red and blue lines crossed 3D

djmilic/iStock via Getty Images

  • ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) rallies 23.5% higher premarket after it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) wherein the latter will acquire the former in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$131M; it includes ServiceSource's net cash.
  • The price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~3.5x based on expected adjusted EBITDA in year one.
  • The stockholders will receive $1.50/share in cash for each issued and outstanding share of common stock they own; total purchase price represents a 47% premium to ServiceSource's unaffected closing stock price on May 6, 2022.
  • The acquisition of ServiceSource will complement Concentrix’s offerings in a high-value, growing sector of the business, servicing strong pent-up client demand.
  • Stockholders representing ~33.5% of the outstanding voting power have entered into voting agreements supporting the transaction.
  • Transaction is expected to close in the second half of FY22.
  • The transaction has an expected contribution with synergies of ~$230M of revenue and $38M of adj. EBITDA in first year, first 12 months after the acquisition.
  • It is also seen as accretive to Concentrix's revenue growth rate, EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS in year one.
  • Also, there is an expected one-time cost related to the transaction of ~$44M (includes ~$14M related to ServiceSource's unvested equity awards that will be assumed by Concentrix).
