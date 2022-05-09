ServiceSource rallies on acquisition by Concentrix in all-cash transaction worth $131M
May 09, 2022 8:13 AM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC), SREVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) rallies 23.5% higher premarket after it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) wherein the latter will acquire the former in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$131M; it includes ServiceSource's net cash.
- The price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~3.5x based on expected adjusted EBITDA in year one.
- The stockholders will receive $1.50/share in cash for each issued and outstanding share of common stock they own; total purchase price represents a 47% premium to ServiceSource's unaffected closing stock price on May 6, 2022.
- The acquisition of ServiceSource will complement Concentrix’s offerings in a high-value, growing sector of the business, servicing strong pent-up client demand.
- Stockholders representing ~33.5% of the outstanding voting power have entered into voting agreements supporting the transaction.
- Transaction is expected to close in the second half of FY22.
- The transaction has an expected contribution with synergies of ~$230M of revenue and $38M of adj. EBITDA in first year, first 12 months after the acquisition.
- It is also seen as accretive to Concentrix's revenue growth rate, EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS in year one.
- Also, there is an expected one-time cost related to the transaction of ~$44M (includes ~$14M related to ServiceSource's unvested equity awards that will be assumed by Concentrix).