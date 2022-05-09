JLL Lang LaSalle Q1 earnings beat as all segments achieve over 10% topline growth

May 09, 2022 8:18 AM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

JLL office in Brisbane

Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JLL Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Q1 earnings breezed past Wall Street expectations as all of its business segments achieved more than 10% growth during the quarter.
  • Specifically, "JLL again delivered strong financial results this quarter. Robust performance in our Capital Markets and Markets Advisory businesses drove a healthy expansion in our Adjusted EBITDA margin," said CEO Christian Ulbrich.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.47 topped the average analyst estimate of $2.14 and jumped from $2.10 in Q1 of last year. Similarly, revenue of $4.8B sailed past the consensus of $2.68B and rose from $4.04B in the year-ago period.
  • Fee revenue of $1.9B at March 31 gained from $1.4B at March 31, 2021.
  • Its Work Dynamics segment generated revenues of $3B in Q1 compared with $2.7B in Q1 2021. Market Advisory segment booked revenues of $1B in Q1 vs. $792.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $273.6M at the end of March soared from $190.1M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Towards the end of March, Jones Lang LaSalle arranged financing for the 10 World Trade project.
