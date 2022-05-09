Immix Biopharma announces $1M stock buyback program
May 09, 2022 8:20 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) said it has received Board's approval on Monday to repurchase up to $1M of its common shares.
- As of Apr. 15, 2022, the company had about 13.9M shares outstanding.
- "We are confident that with the $24.2 million gross proceeds raised in our recent IPO, ImmixBio is sufficiently capitalized to reach what we believe will be 2 upcoming inflection points: clinical data from IMX-110 monotherapy clinical trial, as well as clinical data from the IMX-110 combined with BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab clinical trial,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $18M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is Neutral on Immix (IMMX), noting among other things that its “IPO is ultra-high risk and the company appears thinly capitalized.”