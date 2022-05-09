Immix Biopharma announces $1M stock buyback program

May 09, 2022 8:20 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) said it has received Board's approval on Monday to repurchase up to $1M of its common shares.
  • As of Apr. 15, 2022, the company had about 13.9M shares outstanding.
  • "We are confident that with the $24.2 million gross proceeds raised in our recent IPO, ImmixBio is sufficiently capitalized to reach what we believe will be 2 upcoming inflection points: clinical data from IMX-110 monotherapy clinical trial, as well as clinical data from the IMX-110 combined with BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab clinical trial,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $18M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is Neutral on Immix (IMMX), noting among other things that its “IPO is ultra-high risk and the company appears thinly capitalized.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.