Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure GAAP EPS of -$0.10, revenue of $247.45M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 09, 2022 8:23 AM ET By: Meghavi Singh
- Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure press release (NASDAQ:AY): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $247.45M (-7.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $173.6 million for the first three months of 2022, a 4.8% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis and a 1.4% year-over-year increase.
- Cash available for distribution increased by 6.3% year-over-year up to $54.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- CAFD per share was $0.48, a 4.0% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.
- Atlantica is reaffirming its guidance for 2022 and continues to target Adjusted EBITDA of between $810 million and $870 million and CAFD of between $230 million and $250 million.