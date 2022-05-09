Activist Ancora wins some support from proxy advisor ISS in Everbridge proxy battle

Proxy adviser ISS recommended that shareholders vote against two of the four nominees activist Ancora has proposed for Everbridge's (NASDAQ:EVBG) board.

ISS recommends holders vote against Chairman Jaime Ellertson and Bruns Grayson, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, according to a statement from Ancora.

The ISS recommendation comes after Ancora late last month announced plans to withhold votes for the four directors, including Chairman Ellertson and as the activist is pushing the company to sell itself. The holder vote is scheduled for May 19.

The proxy fight from Ancora escalates a battle that began in March when the activist called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself. Ancora, which owns an approximate 4% stake in Everbridge, believes the company may be worth $70 share in a takeout.

"[…] given the massive value loss shareholders have experienced, and the execution risks associated with a turnaround under a CEO yet to be identified, the board will need to assure shareholders that all available alternatives have been thoroughly explored in order to rebuild its credibility," ISS said in its recommendation, according to Ancora.

The activist sale push come as Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged in recent months before the activist disclosed its stake in March, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.

Everbridge (EVBG) shares fell 5% in premarket trading. The company is set to report Q1 results after the close on Monday.