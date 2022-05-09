LogicBio surges as FDA lifts clinical hold on lead asset
May 09, 2022 8:29 AM ETLogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) have jumped ~76% in the pre-market Monday after the gene-editing firm announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold on studies for the company’s lead asset LB-001.
- With the lifting of the clinical hold of the Investigational New Drug Application, LogicBio (LOGC) targets 3Q 2022 to dose the next patient in its Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for LB-001 in children with the genetic disorder, methylmalonic acidemia.
- "We look forward to dosing the next patient in our SUNRISE trial, which we expect will occur in the third quarter of 2022," Chief Executive Frederic Chereau said.
- The FDA decision follows an amendment to the SUNRISE trial protocol to reflect the views of the agency, the company said. Initial data from the trial are expected in 2Q 2022.
- LogicBio (LOGC) shares crashed in February after the company disclosed the clinical hold.