Hasbro board defends its track record ahead of shareholder meeting

May 09, 2022

  • The Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) board of directors sent a letter to shareholders in support of new CEO Chris Cocks.
  • The board reiterated that it is fully aligned with Cocks and said his gameplan to unlock value for shareholders is clear.
  • The two industry expects added to the board are expected to help advise and challenge the entire management team to drive multigenerational play and entertainment strategy in games and the future of direct, interactive entertainment.
  • "Our Board Finance Committee has a mandate to ensure every capital allocation decision is made through the lens of what will deliver the most value to our shareholders by driving sustainable, profitable growth of the business."
  • The board noted that it has demonstrated its commitment to explore all options for value creation, noting the eOne acquisition in particular.
  • Hasbro said it is on track to achieve its targeted $130M of synergies from the eOne acquisition.
  • Shares of Hasbro (HAS) fell 3.00% premarket to $89.16.
  • Activist Ancora is pushing for board and strategy changes at Hasbro.
