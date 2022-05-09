Macerich Q1 earnings beat as tenant sales rebound; guidance tightened

May 09, 2022 8:35 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

After better-than-expected Q1 earnings, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) narrowed 2022 guidance on Monday, lifting the lower end of its previous range by 4 cents and reducing its top end by a penny. Q1 results reflected a recovery in tenant sales at spaces less than 10K square feet increase from both the year-ago and prepandemic levels.

Macerich (MAC) stock is slipping 0.8% in Monday premarket trading.

The company now expects FY2022 adjusted FFO per share of $1.90-$2.04 (midpoint $1.97) vs. $1.85-$2.05 guidance issued in February; compares with the average analyst estimate of $1.95.

Q1 funds from operations, excluding financing expenses related to Chandler Freehold, of $0.50 per share, topping the $0.46 consensus, slipped from $0.53 in Q4 2021 and increased from $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter, portfolio comparable tenant sales from spaces less than 10K square feet rose 14.5% from the year-ago quarter and were 11.5% higher than Q1 2019.

Same-center net operating income, excluding lease termination income, rose 24.7% Y/Y.

Portfolio occupancy was 91.3% at March 31, 2022, down slightly from 91.5% at Dec. 31, 2021 and up from 88.5% at March 31, 2021.

During the quarter, Macerich (MAC) signed 220 leases for 617K square feet, vs. 181 leases for 693K square feet during Q1 2021.

Re-leasing spreads were 1.3% higher than expiring base rent for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022; that compared with +5% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Macerich (MAC) FFO of $0.50 beats by $0.04, revenue of $216.14M beats by $6.94M

