Palantir plunges 14% on mixed Q1, weak Q2 guidance

May 09, 2022 8:55 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares plunged on Monday, as the data analytics software company posted mixed first-quarter results and said revenue for the second-quarter would come in well below estimates, prompting investors to worry about a slowdown in growth.

For the second-quarter, Palantir (PLTR) said it expects $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million. The company caveated that figure, noting that "there is a wide range of potential upside to our guidance, including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events."

Palantir (PLTR) shares fell more than 15% in premarket trading to $8.02. Year-to-date, Palantir (PLTR) has fallen more than 48%.

For the first-quarter ending March 31, Palantir (PLTR) earned an adjuted 2 cents per share on $446 million in revenue, up 30.8% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted 4 cents per share on $443.51 million in revenue.

During the period, Palantir (PLTR) said it grew commercial revenue 54% year-over-year, including 136% growth in the U.S.

Palantir (PLTR), which has primarily worked with the U.S. government, said it grew its customer count 86% year-over-year as it expands its business.

Earlier this month, Palantir (PLTR) was chosen for a 5-year contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, worth some $90 million.

https://seekingalpha.com/news/3831907-palantir-chosen-for-90m-5-year-hhs-contract-vehicle

For the full-year, Palantir (PLTR) said it expects adjusted operating margins to be around 27%.

Last month, investment firm Piper Sandler raised its price target on Palantir (PLTR), noting it should see "rapid growth" in its U.S. government business.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.