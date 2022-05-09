Allison Transmission shows off advanced propulsion technology at marine expo event
May 09, 2022 8:39 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is exhibiting its latest propulsion technology at the 2022 Modern Day Marine Expo event that runs until May 12.
- The company noted that its propulsion solutions are featured in every major tactical wheeled vehicle platform used by the U.S. Marine Corps larger than a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. In addition, the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, the Corps’ next-generation vehicle designed to move Marines from ship to shore, is equipped with the Allison 4800SP transmission. The product is designed to provide ease of operation, superior reliability and torque to take on challenging sur and complete a long swim from ship to shore.
- Looking ahead, Allison Transmission (ALSN) said its brand promise is to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world to enable customers to work more efficiently, including the Marine Corps expeditionary force.
