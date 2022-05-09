CACI International wins $138M task order to provide TACCOM support
May 09, 2022 8:40 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded a $138M task order under the TACCOM II indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.
- The Tactical Communications (TACCOM) program provides critical voice communications capabilities to support the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) mission.
- Under this task order, CACI will continue to provide engineering and maintenance support services to ICE. Specifically, it will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for fixed infrastructure sites across the U.S. and rapid response for any outages affecting portable and mobile radios used by ICE personnel.