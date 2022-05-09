RedHill Biopharma to raise $15M in equity offering
May 09, 2022 8:43 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced Monday a direct stock offering to raise up to $15M in gross proceeds.
- That is to come through the issue of 10.56M American Depositary Shares (ADS), priced at $1.42 each, to a healthcare investor.
- In addition, the specialty biopharmaceutical company-RDHL- has agreed to issue private warrants to the investor that is equivalent to buying about 13.20M ADSs at exercise price of $1.48 each within the expiry of 5.5 years.
- RedHill intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
- Closing of the offering is expected on May 11, 2022.
- Sock is down 9% in premarket trading.
- The announcement follows RedHill's recently released lab data to support efficacy of COVID-19 drug against Omicron