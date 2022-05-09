Uber (NYSE:UBER) added to the pessimistic vibe that has gripped Wall Street in recent weeks, falling in Monday's pre-market trading on reports that it plans to scale back spending and hiring.

Intel (INTC) also suffered a setback amid reports that it will have to delay a key product. At the same time, Novartis (NVS) came under scrutiny following an analyst's downgrade.

On the upside, Energizer (ENR) gained ground before the opening bell. Shares advanced after the battery maker revealed better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Decliners

Uber (UBER) lost ground in pre-market action after it revealed plans to cut back on marketing spending and pull back on its hiring. Shares dropped almost 3% on the news.

According to CNBC, UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told staff in an email that the market "is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly." The chief executive also outlined a program to "be even more hardcore about costs across the board."

Elsewhere, Intel (INTC) slipped before the opening bell, falling nearly 2% on reports that the company has been forced to delay its new Arc graphics card series. Germany's Igor's Lab reported that the product is now due out in August, rather than earlier in the summer.

Novartis (NVS) also retreated in pre-market action following a cautious analyst note. Wolfe downgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Outperform, arguing that the company's valuation has reached the level of its high-growth peers.

Gainer

Earnings news gave a lift to Energizer (ENR). The company beat expectations with its quarterly results, boosted by pricing power for its battery and auto care products.

ENR also raised its forecast for the full year. The company now sees top-line growth for the year in the low-single-digit percentage range. Based on the results, ENR rose about 2% in pre-market trading.

To keep up with Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.