Atlanta Fed's Bostic sees no need to make 75 basis point hike
May 09, 2022 8:48 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, said Monday doesn't see a need to boost the Federal Reserve's policy rate any faster than its current pace, noting that 50 basis points "is already pretty aggressive."
- "I think we can stay at this pace and this cadence and really see how the markets evolve," Bostic said n an interview on Bloomberg Television.
- Meanwhile, he emphasized that the central bank is determined to bring down inflation. "Inflation is too high and we need to act definitively and purposefully to get that under control," he said.
- Note that Bostic is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year. The next year the Atlanta Fed president votes on policy decisions is 2024.
- Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by 50 bps, the biggest rate hike in 22 years