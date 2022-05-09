AngloGold Ashanti reports Q1 results

May 09, 2022 8:48 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AngloGold Ashanti press release (NYSE:AU): Q1 Free cash flow increased to $268M from an outflow of $92M, ensuring the balance sheet remains flexible during an ongoing period of reinvestment in improving its portfolio.
  • Q1 production flat year-on-year at 588,000oz; strong contributions from Sunrise Dam, Cerro Vanguardia, Siguiri and Tropicana.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% year-on-year to $438M in Q1 2022; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43%.
  • Adjusted net debt of $917M at 31 March 2022; Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.51 times.
  • Shares -5.2% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.