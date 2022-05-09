AngloGold Ashanti reports Q1 results
May 09, 2022 8:48 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AngloGold Ashanti press release (NYSE:AU): Q1 Free cash flow increased to $268M from an outflow of $92M, ensuring the balance sheet remains flexible during an ongoing period of reinvestment in improving its portfolio.
- Q1 production flat year-on-year at 588,000oz; strong contributions from Sunrise Dam, Cerro Vanguardia, Siguiri and Tropicana.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% year-on-year to $438M in Q1 2022; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43%.
- Adjusted net debt of $917M at 31 March 2022; Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.51 times.
- Shares -5.2% PM.