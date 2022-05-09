Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares cratered on Monday morning after its second quarter results reflected a sharp contraction in both sales and profits.

Net sales in the second quarter declined 8 percent from 2021, led lower by a 19 percent slide in fishing products due to increased supply chain disruptions that prevented the company from capitalizing on demand. The bottom line was not much better as operating profits were halved to $15.4 million from $36 million and net income for the first fiscal six months fell to $20.8 million from $47.7 million in the prior year period. Gross margin declined by 860 basis points over the first six months of the fiscal year as well as increased material and freight costs weighed on results

“As we work through persisting supply constraints, this fiscal year we are strategically maintaining higher inventory levels as well as seeking alternative sources for key components where possible,” CFO David Johnson commented. “Planned product price increases announced last quarter have been taken, and we will continue to evaluate future pricing actions. During this time, we expect margins will continue to be impacted by pressure caused by the supply chain and related inflationary trends everyone is seeing in the marketplace.”

Shares fell nearly 40% in pre-market hours, projecting to open at the lowest level since 2017.

To be sure, there were some positive aspects in the report. Namely, camping revenue increased 35% as tents and stoves became sought after by consumers. Meanwhile, watercraft and diving product revenue each jumped nearly 30% based on booming travel demand.

