Points skyrockets 50% on acquisition by Plusgrade for $25 per share
May 09, 2022 8:55 AM ETPCOMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A wholly-owned subsidiary of Plusgrade Parent, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Points.com (PCOM) for $25.00 per common share in cash.
- The transaction values the company at ~$385M on an equity value basis and the consideration represents a 52% premium to the 20–day volume-weighted average price of the company’s common shares on TSX for the period ending May 6, 2022.
- “The combination of our two companies provides a unique opportunity to bring together two Canadian success stories that are each leading operators in different aspects of ancillary revenue and loyalty commerce, to create something much greater, for the benefit of our partners in the global travel industry, and ultimately for the benefit of the traveller. The strong cultural fit between our teams will act as a catalyst for future combined growth.” said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade.
- Stock climbs 50% during pre-market hour.