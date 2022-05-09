Points skyrockets 50% on acquisition by Plusgrade for $25 per share

May 09, 2022 8:55 AM ETPCOMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • A wholly-owned subsidiary of Plusgrade Parent, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Points.com (PCOM) for $25.00 per common share in cash.
  • The transaction values the company at ~$385M on an equity value basis and the consideration represents a 52% premium to the 20–day volume-weighted average price of the company’s common shares on TSX for the period ending May 6, 2022.
  • “The combination of our two companies provides a unique opportunity to bring together two Canadian success stories that are each leading operators in different aspects of ancillary revenue and loyalty commerce, to create something much greater, for the benefit of our partners in the global travel industry, and ultimately for the benefit of the traveller. The strong cultural fit between our teams will act as a catalyst for future combined growth.” said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade.
  • Stock climbs 50% during pre-market hour.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.