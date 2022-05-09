CVRx heart failure system Barostim gets FDA nod for MRI compatibility
May 09, 2022 8:57 AM ETCVRx, Inc. (CVRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for magnetic resonance (MR) conditional labeling for its Barostim heart failure system.
- The Minneapolis-based company said the Barostim system now includes instructions to allow for safe MRI scans of the head and lower extremities, which meant that heart failure patients implanted with Barostim have more diagnostic options. All Barostim system patients, including those already receiving Barostim therapy, can safely receive an MRI at 1.5T when conditions of use are met.
- CVRx (CVRX) noted that Barostim works by stimulating baroreceptors, type of sensors in the body that tell the nervous system how to regulate heart, kidney and vascular function. These effects reduce the heart’s workload and help it pump more efficiently, thus assisting to improve the symptoms for patients with heart failure.