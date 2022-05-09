Galaxy Digital Q1 net loss reflects crypto price declines

May 09, 2022 8:58 AM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Symbol With Financial Chart

asbe/E+ via Getty Images

  • Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) Q1 earnings reflected an overall net loss driven by unrealized losses on digital assets as well as investments in its Trading and Principal Investment businesses.
  • Net comprehensive loss of $111.68M in Q1 dropped from a gain of $858.2M.
  • Q1 advisory and management fees were $11.9M, up from $1.9M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Interest income of $14.64M at the end of March compared with $8.5M in Q1 of last year.
  • Cryptocurrencies held on its balance sheet totaled $2.27B in the first quarter. Partners' capital of $2.5B jumped from $1.7B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Galaxy Digital Asset Managements' preliminary assets under management fell 5% to $2.7B in Q1 over the previous quarter.
  • Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -4.9%) is dropping to $33K in early trading, off more than 50% from its record high in November.
  • Previously, (March 6) Galaxy Digital Founder and CEO Mike Novogratz said "we are not going to get a soft landing."
