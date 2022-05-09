PlantX reports marginal increase in April's revenue
May 09, 2022 8:58 AM ETPlantX Life Inc. (PLTXF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PlantX (OTCQB:PLTXF) has reported a 1.4% sequential growth in monthly revenue.
- The plant-based products company, PlantX, stated Monday that its April's gross revenue reached C$1.74M compared to March's revenue of C$1.72M. On year-over-year basis, April's revenue is 164% higher.
- "Our revenue for April is a strong indicator that the Company continues to leverage its investment in innovation in effective ways," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "This momentum has the potential to drive future sales and demand for our products and we are determined to experience even more impressive monthly and yearly revenues in the future."
