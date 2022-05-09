G7 countries announce plan to halt Russian oil imports

May 09, 2022

The Energy Relationship Between Russia and the European Union. Europe Has Become So Dependent on Russia for Gas

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Group of Seven "G7" countries met over the weekend, releasing a statement detailing plans to increase pressure on the Russian economy.
  • Five additional measures include plans to halt Russian oil imports, the effects of which remain unclear for global supply balances.
  • A week ago Europe appeared ready to announce an EU-wide Russian oil import ban, a measure that would likely remove ~1mb/d of Russian oil from global markets; however, Hungary, Slovakia the Czech Republic and Bulgaria have resisted the move.
  • If the G7 announcement is in lieu of an EU-wide embargo, the global supply impact is likely to be limited, as Russian pipelines will still be able to access a majority of refinery end markets in eastern Europe; to the extent the G7 announcement is a precursor to an EU-wide ban, the supply impact could be significant (USO) (XLE).
