Virgin Galactic is cut at Truist with catalysts pushed out to 2023

Truist Securities is the latest firm to lose faith in Virgin Galactic holdings (NYSE:SPCE) with a downgrade to a Hold rating from Buy following the update that the expected timeline for commercial flights is being pushed out to the first quarter of 2023.

Analyst Michale Ciarmoli also pointed to the combination of supply chain delays, timing risk, a lack of operational catalysts, and rising interest rates as negative factors for Virgin Galactic (SPCE).

"We see supply chain and labor tightness potentially leading to additional slippages of commercial operations and believe a return to flight might not materialize until 2Q23 or later. Rising interest rates weigh materially on our DCF model considering the majority of our valuation resides in our terminal value assumption."

Truist slashed its price target on Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to $8 from $24 with most of the potential share price catalysts now penciled in for calendar year 2023.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) fell another 3.97% in premarket action on Monday to follow on a 9.33% drop last Friday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SPCE has been flashing Strong Sell for six months to avoid the 60% decline.