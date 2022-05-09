Victrex Non-GAAP EPS of 47.80p, revenue of £160.1M
May 09, 2022 9:05 AM ETVictrex plc (VTXPF)VTXPYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Victrex press release (OTCPK:VTXPF): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of 47.80p.
- Revenue of £160.1M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- “For the remainder of FY 2022, we anticipate continuing volume growth, which is likely to see growth of a similar magnitude to the first half, although we are mindful of the potential for a changing global economic environment later in the year. Mitigation plans for recovering additional inflation are making good progress although, as previously communicated, gross margin in the second half is likely to be slightly lower than the first, primarily as a consequence of currency movements. Nevertheless, for FY 2022 as a whole, we remain focused on delivering good year-on-year growth. On a medium to long term basis, Victrex remains well placed, with a broad range of growth opportunities, a strong ESG agenda and a highly cash generative business model.”