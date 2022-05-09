Surface Oncology gains after Q1 updates; cash runway extends to 2024

May 09, 2022 9:11 AM ETSurface Oncology, Inc. (SURF)GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Magnifying glass, glasses, keyboard and blue paper with text QUARTERLY REPORT.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

The shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) traded higher in the premarket Monday after the cancer-focused biotech announced its upcoming milestones and highlighted the solid cash position with its 1Q 2022 financials.

The company beat Street forecasts for both revenue and net income after reporting a $30M milestone payment from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) following the dosing initiation of an early-stage cancer trial.

While R&D expenses rose ~58% YoY to $16.6M, the biotech reported $6.2M of net income compared to $15.6M of net loss in the prior-year period.

The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities dropped ~2% from 2021 year-end to $150.4M. However, Surface (SURF) projects its cash runway to extend into 2024 based on its current operating plan.

On the clinical front, the company expects to report new data on the IL-27-targeting antibody, SRF388 in an oral session at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting in June. Following an expansion of a mid-stage trial for SRF388 in liver cancer, Surface (SURF) expects data from the lead-in portion of the study in H1 2023.

Additionally, the management anticipates the submission of an Investigational New Drug application for anti-CCR8 antibody SRF114 in H2 2022.

Read: In March, Surface (SURF) projected its cash runway only through 2023.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.