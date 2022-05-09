The shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) traded higher in the premarket Monday after the cancer-focused biotech announced its upcoming milestones and highlighted the solid cash position with its 1Q 2022 financials.

The company beat Street forecasts for both revenue and net income after reporting a $30M milestone payment from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) following the dosing initiation of an early-stage cancer trial.

While R&D expenses rose ~58% YoY to $16.6M, the biotech reported $6.2M of net income compared to $15.6M of net loss in the prior-year period.

The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities dropped ~2% from 2021 year-end to $150.4M. However, Surface (SURF) projects its cash runway to extend into 2024 based on its current operating plan.

On the clinical front, the company expects to report new data on the IL-27-targeting antibody, SRF388 in an oral session at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting in June. Following an expansion of a mid-stage trial for SRF388 in liver cancer, Surface (SURF) expects data from the lead-in portion of the study in H1 2023.

Additionally, the management anticipates the submission of an Investigational New Drug application for anti-CCR8 antibody SRF114 in H2 2022.

Read: In March, Surface (SURF) projected its cash runway only through 2023.