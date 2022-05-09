Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV), a broadcaster targeting the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets, agreed to a sale to Searchlight Capital Partners for $7/share. Hemisphere skyrocketed 82% in premarket trading.

Hemisphere Media (HMTV) is being sold to unit of Gato Investments LP, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P, according to a statement. The $7/share price represents a premium of 86% over HMTV's Friday closing price.

Concurrently with the Gato deal, Hemisphere (HMTV) entered into a separate agreement to sell Pantaya, the Spanish language streaming platform in the U.S. to TelevisaUnivision in exchange for cash plus certain Puerto Rican radio assets including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM currently owned by TelevisaUnivision.

The Hemisphere Media (HMTV) sale agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period where Hemisphere may actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

Moelis & Company and PJT Partners LP are serving as financial advisors and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Hemisphere's Special Committee. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor to Hemisphere. Searchlight is being advised on the transaction by Latham & Watkins LLP and Gato is being advised by Covington & Burling LLP.

The Hemisphere Media (HMTV) sale announcement comes after a Reuters report in July that the company was exploring options, including a potential sale.