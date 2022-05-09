Bitcoin Strategy ETFs fall to an all-time record low as crypto plunges

May 09, 2022 9:25 AM ETProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), BTF, XBTF, BTC-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments

Bitcoin

D-Keine/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin Strategy ETFs continue their southbound momentum early Monday, touching record lows in premarket trading with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) sinking 5% to start the week.

ETFs like the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), and the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) each recorded record lows on Monday as Bitcoin now trades under 34K, lower than 50% from it all time trading high. The cryptocurrency reached a high just below 69K back in Nov. of 2021.

With markets still in a risk-off mode, BITO, the largest of the Bitcoin strategy ETFs, has plunged 8.8%, touching 20.45 a share. Moreover, BTF is down 8.7%, trading at 12.67 a share and XBTF has come down 7.4% to 32.49 a share.

All three funds offer the investment community exposure to Bitcoin through futures contracts as a spot fund that directly holds Bitcoin is not yet deemed legal in the U.S. by regulators.

Year-to-date BITO finds itself -24.7%, BTF is -24.4%, and XBTF is -24%. Furthermore, Bitcoin finds itself down 30.4% in 2022, including pushing lower in five straight sessions to reach $32,800.

In related news, the crypto platform Coinbase Global (COIN) has crumbled along with the cryptocurrency market posing a question for investors, when does the platform become a buy?

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.