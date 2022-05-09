Rivian Automotive, Coinbase Global, Palantir Technologies among premarket losers' pack
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) -17% following a report that Ford and another investor could be interested in selling blocks of shares that are rolling off an IPO lockup expiration period.
- Palantir Technologies (PLTR) -16% on Q1 earnings release ;guiding Q2 revenue below consensus after mixed Q1 results.
- Sidus Space (SIDU) -16%.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) -15% on Q1 earnings release.
- Shaw Communications (SJR) -11% Canada's antitrust regulator plans to block Rogers $16B takeover of Shaw.
- Aclarion (ACON) -11%.
- Canaan (CAN) -9%.
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) -8%.
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) -8%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) -8% following news that four employees were killed in an infrastructure maintenance-related incident at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa.
- Akanda (AKAN) -8%.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) -8%.
- Sphere 3D (ANY) -7%.
- FLEX LNG (FLNG) -7%.
- Nutex Health (NUTX) -7%.
- American Resources (AREC) -7%.
- Amyris (AMRS) -7%.
- Bitfarms (BITF) -7%.
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -6%.
- Coinbase Global (COIN) -7%.
- Standard Lithium (SLI) -7%.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) -7%.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) -6%.
- Rail Vision (RVSN) -7%.
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU) -6% on Q1 earnings release.
- Hello Group (MOMO) -6%.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) -6%.