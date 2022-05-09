Forward Air acquires Edgmon Trucking expanding West Coast intermodal drayage operations

May 09, 2022 9:17 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • As part of its inorganic growth strategy, Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Kent, Washington-based Edgmon Trucking, privately held intermodal drayage provider that generates ~$22M in annual revenue.
  • The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in May, 2022.
  • Edgmon Trucking services its business with ~70 trucks, mainly operated by independent contractors.
  • The acquisition of Edgmon Trucking marks the first West Coast location for Forward’s intermodal business, a key expansion area in the company’s strategic growth plan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.