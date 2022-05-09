Forward Air acquires Edgmon Trucking expanding West Coast intermodal drayage operations
May 09, 2022 9:17 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- As part of its inorganic growth strategy, Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Kent, Washington-based Edgmon Trucking, privately held intermodal drayage provider that generates ~$22M in annual revenue.
- The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in May, 2022.
- Edgmon Trucking services its business with ~70 trucks, mainly operated by independent contractors.
- The acquisition of Edgmon Trucking marks the first West Coast location for Forward’s intermodal business, a key expansion area in the company’s strategic growth plan.