iBio cancer drug candidate IBIO-101 shows efficacy in preclinical trial
May 09, 2022 9:17 AM ETiBio, Inc. (IBIO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- iBio (NYSE:IBIO) said on Monday preclinical data evaluating its cancer drug candidate IBIO-101 showed equal efficacy and potency compared with IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody.
- The company's therapy, IBIO-101, is produced with its FastPharming and Glycaneering Systems, while IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody is made using traditional mammalian cell culture methods.
- FastPharming is the green alternative to traditional mammalian cell culture.
- The Company said it now plans to advance Glycaneered anti-CD25 monoclonal antibody for the depletion of regulatory T cells to the clinic next year.
- (IBIO) rise ~4% premarket.
- The company's stock has fallen ~56% YTD.