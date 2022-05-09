Humacyte to provide Ukraine hospitals HAVs to treat vascular trauma injuries
May 09, 2022 9:21 AM ETHumacyte, Inc. (HUMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) said it launched an initiative to provide Human Acellular Vessels (HAVs) to multiple hospitals in Ukraine to treat wounded civilians and soldiers with vascular injury.
- The company said in a May 9 release that the first shipment of HAVs will leave the U.S. today. Six hospitals in Ukraine, including in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, will be the receive the initial order.
- Humacyte (HUMA) noted that HAVs are engineered, off-the-shelf replacement vessels being developed for vascular repair and replacement. The HAV is currently being evaluated in a phase 2/3 trial in vascular trauma for use a vascular replacement to restore blood flow to a limb, when saphenous veins or synthetic grafts are not a good option.
- Humacyte (HUMA) added that it worked with the Office of International Programs within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Ukraine Ministry of Health to coordinate export and import of the investigational HAV for humanitarian use.
- "We continue to receive requests from local surgeons for the product candidate and plan to coordinate shipments to additional hospital sites as soon as possible," said Humacyte CEO Laura Niklason.