dLocal upgraded to Buy at New Street as emerging markets e-commerce play
May 09, 2022 9:20 AM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)ADYYF, ADYEYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- New Street analyst Soomit Datta upgraded dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Buy, calling the Brazil-based fintech focusing on payments "a structural play on e-commerce adoption across emerging markets."
- The analyst is particularly encouraged by dLocal's (DLO) guidance, issued with Q4 earnings, for more than 150% net revenue retention, saying it "provides comfort for FY 22 revenue."
- EBITDA is also staying stable, on an absolute basis, since the company's IPO, Datta said in a note to clients. "Net margins, meanwhile, at ~30% are best in class and rare in the context of such high growth."
- The analyst pointed to Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) (OTCPK:ADYYF) as the closest comparable stock to dLocal (DLO), but DLO's discount to Adyen "has widened and presents an attractive entry point," Datta said.
- His Buy rating on DLO aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy
- DLocal (DLO) is scheduled to release Q1 earnings after the close on May 17 and will hold its conference call on May 18.
